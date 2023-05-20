Monday, May 15
4:39 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
6:37 a.m., Neltom Dr., assisting other agencies
7:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
8:46 a.m., S. Ree St., public service
9:13 a.m., N. Washington Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:10 p.m., S. Madison Ave., information
12:52 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:07 p.m., Pasque Dr., parking enforcement
3:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
3:32 p.m., E. Sully Ave., suspicious person
3:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., vandalism, inactive case
4:16 p.m., E. Kay St., animal complaint - non-domestic
4:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
4:46 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., civil issues
5:00 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
5:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unfounded
6:50 p.m., N. Highland Ave., vandalism, inactive case
6:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, refer to prosecutor
8:35 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., animal found, animal impound
9:10 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
Tuesday, May 16
12:51 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
3:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., civil issues
6:24 a.m., S. Fort St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
7:09 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal found, verbal warning
7:26 a.m., Polaris Ave., animal complaint - domestic
11:49 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., intoxicated person, detained
12:05 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
12:18 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
12:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
2:11 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
2:50 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., public service
4:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
9:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
10:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
Wednesday, May 17
4:02 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., disturbing the peace
7:31 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, public service
10:39 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., information
12:11 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., welfare check
1:39 p.m., Hwy 14 EB, traffic complaint
1:47 p.m., Lakeview Ct., vandalism
2:51 p.m., Lakewood Dr., traffic complaint, verbal warning
3:04 p.m., Brookstone Loop, traffic crash
4:14 p.m., Bulow Dr., missing person
5:37 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., animal found
7:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm
7:37 p.m., E. Humbolt St., information
11:35 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
