Monday, May 16

1:33 a.m., Airport Rd., Information

10:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:25 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Found Property

11:45 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint

1:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:46 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:44 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:39 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

11:36 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, May 17

12:35 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:16 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:57 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

10:21 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:16 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Civil Issues

2:01 p.m., S. Robert St., Public Service

2:49 p.m., Fir St., Information

3:44 p.m., 2nd St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

6:44 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

7:29 p.m., Sibert Pl., Family and Children

8:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:50 p.m., Mars St., Suspicious Vehicle

10:09 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

11:31 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



