Wednesday, May 18

12:04 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

12:34 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health, Detained

5:39 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

6:30 a.m., E. US Hwy 14, Public Service

8:52 a.m., E. Kay St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

9:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10:27 a.m., E. Church St., Theft, Inactive Case

10:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

12:33 p.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint

12:46 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Civil Issues

3:22 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:51 p.m., E. 4th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded

9:01 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:45 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Mischief

9:53 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

11:13 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Thursday, May 19

4:01 a.m., Lakeview Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

9:40 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Missing Property, Unable to Locate

11:30 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

11:33 a.m., Vista Ridge Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

12:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Refer to Prosecutor

12:53 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Suspicious Person

1:49 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

4:09 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

8:05 p.m., Orion Ave., Welfare Check

9:19 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Found Property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



