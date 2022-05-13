Purchase Access

Wednesday, May 18

7 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

9:06 a.m., E. Irwin St., Fraud

3:40 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

4:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

5:36 p.m., E. 1st St., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

5:40 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms

8:23 p.m., S. Central Ave., Family and Children

8:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

10:56 p.m., E. Erskine St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Thursday, May 19

6:58 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Missing

8:10 a.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Complaint

8:34 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

9:12 a.m., Mac Ln., Information

11:12 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

11:51 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Extra Patrol

12:09 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Trespass

2:44 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

4:49 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

5:19 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues

5:57 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:21 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

11:02 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



