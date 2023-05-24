Thursday, May 18
12:12 a.m., Sandwedge Dr., traffic crash - animal
12:42 a.m., Parkwood Dr., intoxicated person, detained
1:31 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assault, inactive case
8:45 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case
9:32 a.m., 4th St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
1:48 p.m., Airport Rd., vandalism, unable to locate
4:36 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
5:05 p.m., S. Ree St., animal complaint - non-domestic, unable to locate
5:58 p.m., Sheila Dr., information
6:44 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
8:15 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
8:39 p.m., LaBarge Ct., information
9:59 p.m., W. 7th St., welfare check, unable to locate
10:24 p.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
10:39 p.m., S. Primrose Ln., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
11:19 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing person
Friday, May 19
3:57 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
4:00 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
8:34 a.m., S. Central Ave., parking enforcement
9:29 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint
9:36 a.m., S. Pierre St., welfare check
11:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., information
12:20 p.m., E. Kay St., assisting other agencies
12:40 p.m., S. Chapelle St., civil issues
12:55 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, assisting other agencies
1:08 p.m., Buffalo St., harassment
1:32 p.m., Buffalo St., found property
2:44 p.m., E. 4th St., welfare check
3:30 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal bite, unable to locate
4:49 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., stolen vehicle, unfounded
4:51 p.m., E. 4th St., found property
6:07 p.m., S. Chapelle St., domestic - no assault
7:08 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
8:44 p.m., S. Ree St., missing person
9:06 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal released to
Saturday, May 20
1:27 a.m., S. Chapelle St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:07 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., civil issues
3:49 a.m., Farm Island Rd., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
7:12 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., animal missing
11:20 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
1:27 p.m., Eastgate Ave., disorderly conduct
5:16 p.m., E. Humboldt St., animal missing, unable to locate
7:10 p.m., N. Evans St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
9:32 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., animal bite
9:32 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., information
11:35 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., tobacco violation, citation issued
Sunday, May 21
1:02 a.m., Bushfield Dr., domestic - no assault
1:44 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
3:32 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
3:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, detained
5:09 a.m., Eastgate Ave., alarms, false alarm
8:38 a.m., Erskine Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:58 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
11:10 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., missing person
11:11 a.m., E. Sully Ave., found bike
1:35 p.m., N. Highland Ave., burglary, inactive case
2:25 p.m., N. Highland Ave., information
3:45 p.m., Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
4:18 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property
5:35 p.m., Sully Ave., family and children
7:05 p.m., E. Hwy 34, found property
8:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., mischief, unable to locate
8:12 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
10:16 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., information, unable to locate
10:28 p.m., 205th St., assisting other agencies
10:30 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
11:25 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
