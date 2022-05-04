Purchase Access

Monday, May 2

5:27 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:16 a.m., E. 5th St., Mental Health

8:38 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor

9:01 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Person

9:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:54 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

11:08 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

3:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:20 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

3:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:41 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Suspicious Person

9:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault

10:08 p.m., E. Seneca St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, May 3

3:01 a.m., E. Stanley Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

6:01 a.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

7:42 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:19 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning

10:39 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

11:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., PARS Assistance

2:12 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

3:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Person

8:49 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

10:12 p.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

10:34 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Missing Person

10:39 p.m., E. Erskine St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:42 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



