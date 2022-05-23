Friday, May 20
2:34 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct
2:44 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:12 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:59 a.m., Memory Ln., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
10:11 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
12:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning
12:50 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:56 p.m., E. Humbolt St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
6:25 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Harassment
7:37 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:39 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:50 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
8:21 p.m., S. Brule St., Extra Patrol
8:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
Saturday, May 21
1:59 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Family and Children
5:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
5:58 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children
7:10 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Family and Children
8:59 a.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Animal
9:36 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
10:38 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
12:01 p.m., Primrose Ln., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
12:08 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
12:15 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor
3:48 p.m., LaFramboise, Animal Found, Animal Impound
4:24 p.m., Callaway Ct., Animal Missing
8:48 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
9:34 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information
10:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Sunday, May 22
12:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
1:16 a.m., S. Henry St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
2:04 a.m., S. Central Ave., Family and Children
7:46 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
9:42 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
10:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement
11:55 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues
12:14 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
12:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
1:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service
2:32 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash
2:34 p.m., S. Coteau St., Traffic Crash
3:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement
5:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
5:12 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault
9:27 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues
10:57 p.m., N. Evans St., Welfare Check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
