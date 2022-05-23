Purchase Access

Friday, May 20

2:34 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct

2:44 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:12 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:59 a.m., Memory Ln., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:11 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

12:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning

12:50 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:56 p.m., E. Humbolt St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

6:25 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Harassment

7:37 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:39 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:50 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

8:21 p.m., S. Brule St., Extra Patrol

8:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

Saturday, May 21

1:59 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Family and Children

5:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

5:58 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children

7:10 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Family and Children

8:59 a.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Animal

9:36 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

10:38 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

12:01 p.m., Primrose Ln., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

12:08 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:15 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor

3:48 p.m., LaFramboise, Animal Found, Animal Impound

4:24 p.m., Callaway Ct., Animal Missing

8:48 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

9:34 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

10:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Sunday, May 22

12:05 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

1:16 a.m., S. Henry St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

2:04 a.m., S. Central Ave., Family and Children

7:46 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

9:42 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

10:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement

11:55 a.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

12:14 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

1:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

2:32 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

2:34 p.m., S. Coteau St., Traffic Crash

3:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Code Enforcement

5:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

5:12 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:40 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

9:27 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:43 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

10:57 p.m., N. Evans St., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



