featured Pierre Police Blotter for May 22-24 May 27, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, May 225:14 a.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check6:29 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained6:31 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms9:55 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., information10:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., information10:25 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint10:32 a.m., Grant St., animal complaint - domestic12:09 p.m., E. 5th St., information6:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning6:17 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., disturbing the peace6:40 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., missing person6:47 p.m., Pierre St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning6:52 p.m., Reen St., mischief10:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct11:10 p.m., S. Madison Ave., mischief, unable to locate11:17 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues11:25 p.m., Lakeview Ct., informationTuesday, May 2312:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues8:11 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies8:35 a.m., E. 4th St., mental health10:26 a.m., E. Pine St., assisting other agencies10:41 a.m., S. Huron Ave., assisting other agencies11:05 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., found bike11:13 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., welfare check1:42 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, detained2:13 p.m., S. Chapelle St., assault, refer to prosecutor2:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property, inactive case3:57 p.m., Governors Drive, assisting other agencies6:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning7:23 p.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies, unable to locate7:55 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., welfare check, unable to locate11:32 p.m., E. Erskine St., Missing PersonWednesday, May 2410:42 a.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies12:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information1:57 p.m., E. Wells Ave., found property1:57 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate6:01 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, disturbing the peace6:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information8:29 p.m., E. Sully Ave., information8:43 p.m., E. 4th St., missing person, unfounded10:10 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., family and children10:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check11:30 p.m., Lakeview Ct., trespass, verbal warningUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Police Crime Security And Public Safety Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.