Pierre Police Blotter for May 23-24
May 25, 2022

Monday, May 23
1:12 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct
7:58 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
2:52 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
3:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Family and Children
4:37 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Bike
5:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:04 p.m., Mercury St., Mental Health
10:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service
11:06 p.m., E. Reen St., Information
11:29 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

Tuesday, May 24
1:16 a.m., E. 6th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
2:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
8:46 p.m., S. Charles St., Assault, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
