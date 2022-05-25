Monday, May 23

1:12 a.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

7:58 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

2:52 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

3:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Family and Children

4:37 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Bike

5:12 p.m., Northstar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:04 p.m., Mercury St., Mental Health

10:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

11:06 p.m., E. Reen St., Information

11:29 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

Tuesday, May 24

1:16 a.m., E. 6th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

2:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

8:46 p.m., S. Charles St., Assault, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments