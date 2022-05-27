Wednesday, May 25

3:36 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

3:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

3:40 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

5:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Bike

9:41 a.m., 4th St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

1:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person

2:38 p.m., Mercury St., Civil Issues

3:18 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic — No Assault

4:17 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:16 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Theft, Inactive Case

6:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Missing Person, Inactive Case

8:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:36 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

11:06 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Thursday, May 26

5:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Person

9:13 a.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check

10:03 a.m., S. Robert St., Mental Health, Refer to Prosecutor

10:44 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:44 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass

5:12 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

7:45 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

9:59 p.m., Buffalo St., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

10:31 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Fireworks

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments