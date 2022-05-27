featured Pierre Police Blotter for May 25-26 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Join our free daily newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, May 253:36 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued3:39 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued3:40 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued5:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Bike9:41 a.m., 4th St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic1:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person2:38 p.m., Mercury St., Civil Issues3:18 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic — No Assault4:17 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:16 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Theft, Inactive Case6:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning7:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Missing Person, Inactive Case8:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate8:36 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate11:06 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained11:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate11:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmThursday, May 265:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Person9:13 a.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check10:03 a.m., S. Robert St., Mental Health, Refer to Prosecutor10:44 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate1:44 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor4:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass5:12 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies7:45 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning9:59 p.m., Buffalo St., Fireworks, Unable to Locate10:31 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., FireworksUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parking Ticket Enforcement Highway Crime St. E. Parking E. Dakota Ave. Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
