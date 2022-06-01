Friday, May 27

12:44 a.m., S. Pierre St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

1:08 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:11 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:09 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:38 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person

9:39 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

10:44 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

12:18 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:38 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information, Verbal Warning

2:45 p.m., Reen St., Fraud

2:58 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

4 p.m., E. 4th St., Disorderly Conduct

4:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information

4:33 p.m., Governors Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:04 p.m., Eagle Dr., Animal Missing, Inactive Case

5:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

7:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:11 p.m., S. Central Ave., Family and Children

8:16 p.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person

8:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person

8:24 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Unknown, Unable to Locate

8:49 p.m., E. Park St., Mischief, Verbal Warning

9:40 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mischief

9:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

10:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, May 28

2:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

3:07 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

8:48 a.m., S. Fort St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

10:55 a.m., Northstar Ave., Assault, Unfounded

2:40 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

3:49 p.m., Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

9:06 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person

9:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Information

Sunday, May 29

1:55 a.m., Reen St., Welfare Check

2:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

6:43 a.m., Reen St., Disorderly Conduct

9:02 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

9:28 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor

11:45 a.m., 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:54 a.m., N. Washington Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

12:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

3:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

3:46 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

3:48 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

6:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person

6:51 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

7:15 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

7:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:30 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:47 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:36 p.m., N. US Hwy 14, Suspicious Vehicle

11:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Monday, May 30

2:26 a.m., Sheila Dr., Family and Children

2:55 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

5:06 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:01 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check

8:55 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Found, Unable to Locate

9:58 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property

10:05 a.m., Northstar Ave., Welfare Check

11:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Missing Property

12:32 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:19 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

4:01 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

4:32 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:04 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

10:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Tuesday, May 31

8:02 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Information

8:09 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

4:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

6:22 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

8:05 p.m., E. 2nd St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



