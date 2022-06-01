Friday, May 27
12:44 a.m., S. Pierre St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning
1:08 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
3:11 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
4:09 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:38 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person
9:39 a.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
10:44 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
12:18 p.m., S. Robert St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:38 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information, Verbal Warning
2:45 p.m., Reen St., Fraud
2:58 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies
4 p.m., E. 4th St., Disorderly Conduct
4:30 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Information
4:33 p.m., Governors Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic
5:04 p.m., Eagle Dr., Animal Missing, Inactive Case
5:23 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
7:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:11 p.m., S. Central Ave., Family and Children
8:16 p.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person
8:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Missing Person
8:24 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Unknown, Unable to Locate
8:49 p.m., E. Park St., Mischief, Verbal Warning
9:40 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mischief
9:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
10:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, May 28
2:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
3:07 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:36 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
8:48 a.m., S. Fort St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
10:55 a.m., Northstar Ave., Assault, Unfounded
2:40 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
3:49 p.m., Washington Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
8:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct
9:06 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person
9:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Information
Sunday, May 29
1:55 a.m., Reen St., Welfare Check
2:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
6:43 a.m., Reen St., Disorderly Conduct
9:02 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
9:28 a.m., S. Yankton Ave., Trespass, Refer to Prosecutor
11:45 a.m., 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:54 a.m., N. Washington Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:02 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
12:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
3:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property
3:46 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance
3:48 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
6:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person
6:51 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
7:15 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
7:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:30 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:47 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
9:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
11:36 p.m., N. US Hwy 14, Suspicious Vehicle
11:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
Monday, May 30
2:26 a.m., Sheila Dr., Family and Children
2:55 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
5:06 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:01 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check
8:55 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Animal Found, Unable to Locate
9:58 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Found Property
10:05 a.m., Northstar Ave., Welfare Check
11:54 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Missing Property
12:32 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
3:19 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To
4:01 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
4:32 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:04 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues
10:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Tuesday, May 31
8:02 a.m., Bridgeview Ave., Information
8:09 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
12:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
4:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
6:22 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct
8:05 p.m., E. 2nd St., Assisting Other Agencies
11:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
