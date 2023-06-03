featured Pierre Police Blotter for May 30-31 Jun 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, May 301:23 a.m., Country Dr., animal found, animal impound1:37 a.m., Northstar Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate2:51 a.m., N. Grand Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued9:18 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm10:33 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., intoxicated person, detained11:22 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., found property11:59 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct3:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies4:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information4:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., mischief, unable to locate7:00 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., family and children7:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property7:42 p.m., N. Washington Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate7:48 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct8:18 p.m., E. Franklin St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning9:28 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., extra patrol9:56 p.m., S. Central Ave., public service10:00 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained11:19 p.m., E. 4th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued11:40 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issuedWednesday, May 317:25 a.m., Northstar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate8:12 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person8:15 a.m., Baja Dr., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued9:33 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm12:09 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint1:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check2:23 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., alarms, false alarm3:52 p.m., E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm4:02 p.m., E. Wynoka St., assisting other agencies4:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint5:52 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor7:10 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, civil process9:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies11:10 p.m., E. 4th St., traffic complaint, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Police Medicine Crime Roads And Traffic Security And Public Safety Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
