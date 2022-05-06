Purchase Access

Wednesday, May 4

6:49 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., Drug Offense

9:30 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:36 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

4:04 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Domestic — No Assault

6:39 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:01 p.m., S. Fort St., Civil Issues

11:25 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disturbing the Peace

11:28 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Thursday, May 5

1:06 a.m., E. 4th St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:13 a.m., S. Ft. St., Harassment, Verbal Warning

12:30 p.m., Buffalo St., Alarms, False Alarm

1:12 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Public Service

2:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information, Verbal Warning

4:50 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:44 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Harassment, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



