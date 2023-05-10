Thursday, May 4
2:38 a.m., N. Huron Ave., assisting other agencies
2:58 a.m., N. Evans St., PARS assistance
5:04 a.m., Orion Ave., harassment
9:58 a.m., Northstar Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
10:50 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
12:42 p.m., S. Brule St., civil issues
1:17 p.m., Robinson Ave., assisting other agencies
1:24 p.m., E. 5th St., welfare check, unable to locate
1:32 p.m., E. Humboldt St., harassment
2:04 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., domestic - no assault
2:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
2:52 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., civil issues
3:24 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., public service
4:22 p.m., S. Washington Ave., public service
8:44 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
9:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
Friday, May 5
12:01 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., mischief, unable to locate
12:44 a.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:21 a.m., E. Church St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
1:41 a.m., Memory Ln., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
1:56 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., suspicious person
3:13 a.m., E. Humboldt St., mental health
7:50 a.m., E. Erskine St., parking enforcement
10:19 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found property
10:58 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., welfare check
12:32 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
2:08 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information
2:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
3:20 p.m., N. Huron Ave., parking enforcement
3:33 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, public service
3:39 p.m., Sheila Dr., civil issues
4:22 p.m., S. Adams St., assisting other agencies
5:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
7:12 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:55 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., domestic - no assault
8:23 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:51 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information
10:21 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm
Saturday, May 6
8:51 a.m., E. Irwin St., animal complaint - non-domestic
11:48 a.m., Hampton Dr., animal missing, unable to locate
11:49 a.m., E. Kay St., intoxicated person, detained
12:19 p.m., Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
3:00 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., theft, citation issued
3:24 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:53 p.m., E. Erskine St., found property
6:20 p.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
7:07 p.m., E. 5th St., welfare check
7:25 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:34 p.m., S. Central Ave., mischief
8:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
9:43 p.m., E. Irwin St., fireworks, unable to locate
10:22 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal released to
11:09 p.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
11:56 p.m., S. Pierre St., assisting other agencies
Sunday, May 7
12:02 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:04 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., information
8:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
8:58 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., information
9:49 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., found property
12:32 p.m., Coyote St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
12:49 p.m., E. 4th St., alarms, false alarm
4:42 p.m., W. 2nd St., assisting other agencies
4:51 p.m., Airport Rd., disorderly conduct
4:56 p.m., E. Church St., assisting other agencies
6:55 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal missing, animal released to
10:54 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
