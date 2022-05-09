Friday, May 6
1 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct
8:24 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Suspicious Vehicle
11:08 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal
12:20 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
1:43 p.m., S. Pierre St., Suspicious Person
5:33 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case
5:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children
6:53 p.m., N. Hwy 14, Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
7:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:58 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
9:06 p.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person, Refer to Prosecutor
9:38 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
10:01 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded
11:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint
Saturday, May 7
12:01 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate
4:46 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
8:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
9:41 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
1:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
1:42 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues
2:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
3:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning
3:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
4:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Unable to Locate
4:30 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:02 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Civil Issues
6:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
6:35 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mischief
6:40 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
6:50 p.m., N. Fir St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:35 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
8:41 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
9:44 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Sunday, May 8
1:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint
4:10 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies
4:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
7:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
11:26 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues
11:45 a.m., N. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement
2:47 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
3:08 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:39 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism
8:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.
