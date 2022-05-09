Purchase Access

Friday, May 6

1 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Disorderly Conduct

8:24 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Suspicious Vehicle

11:08 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal

12:20 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

1:43 p.m., S. Pierre St., Suspicious Person

5:33 p.m., Woodriver Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children

6:53 p.m., N. Hwy 14, Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

7:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:58 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:06 p.m., S. Brule St., Missing Person, Refer to Prosecutor

9:38 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

10:01 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

11:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

Saturday, May 7

12:01 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate

4:46 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

8:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:41 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:16 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

1:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

1:42 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues

2:16 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

3:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

4:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Found, Unable to Locate

4:30 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:02 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Civil Issues

6:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

6:35 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Mischief

6:40 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

6:50 p.m., N. Fir St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:35 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

8:41 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

9:44 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Sunday, May 8

1:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

4:10 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:12 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

7:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

11:26 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

11:45 a.m., N. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:03 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Parking Enforcement

2:47 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:08 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:39 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism

8:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.



