Monday, May 8
12:29 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
6:01 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, traffic crash - animal
7:45 a.m., Marina Ave., animal missing
9:11 a.m., N. Grand Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
9:18 a.m., E. Wells Ave., family and children
11:06 a.m., E. 7th St., civil issues
1:10 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues
4:14 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
4:16 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
4:18 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mischief
9:28 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:06 p.m., W. 3rd St., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
10:37 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., information
11:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:56 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
Tuesday, May 9
1:07 a.m., Kennedy Dr. A7, disorderly conduct, detained
1:10 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., information
9:28 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case
2:01 p.m., Bushfield Dr., theft, inactive case
4:20 p.m., E. Sully Ave., extra patrol
5:24 p.m., Sheila Dr., extra patrol
7:16 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal found, animal impound
9:00 p.m., E. SD Highway 34, mischief, unable to locate
9:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
9:54 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
10:29 p.m., Mars St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
10:53 p.m., W. 5th St., information, unable to locate
Wednesday, May 10
7:58 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:18 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., harassment
8:34 a.m., S. Jackson Ave., vandalism, inactive case
10:27 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unfounded
10:37 a.m., River Rd., code enforcement
11:58 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found bike
12:07 p.m., Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
1:20 p.m., N. Grand Ave., parking enforcement
3:19 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues
3:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace
4:49 p.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct
4:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:56 p.m., Sioux Ave., warrant or summons, unable to locate
5:21 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal found, animal impound
7:52 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., found property
8:02 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
11:34 p.m., Clarice Dr., intoxicated person, detained
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
