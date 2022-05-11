Purchase Access

Monday, May 9

1:04 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:48 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

9:22 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:45 a.m., Northstar Ave., Family and Children

9:46 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:20 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:13 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Tuesday, May 10

2:48 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Unfounded

9:26 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Fraud

3:20 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Traffic Crash

4:37 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:58 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing

5:44 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Traffic Complaint

7:01 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

10:28 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

10:51 p.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



