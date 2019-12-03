1:16 a.m. — Flag Mountain Dr., domestic/family dispute

4:31 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., information

7:04 a.m. — Dakota Ave., traffic complaint

8:39 a.m. — E. Capitol Ave., civil/non-criminal

9:06 a.m. — W. Dakota Ave., information

11:46 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies

12:06 p.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/state/injury

2:08 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., parking complaint/enforcement

4:17 p.m. — E. Park St., harassment

5:05 p.m. — E. 4th St., welfare check

5:48 p.m. — N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint

9:11 p.m. — S. Garfield Ave., property found

9:50 p.m. — E. Park St., trespass

10:58 p.m. — Venus St., welfare check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

