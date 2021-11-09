Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Nov. 8

4:12 p.m., Sibert Pl., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:36 p.m., E. Park St., Information

5:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

6:52 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol

7:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments