Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 1-2
Nov 3, 2021

Monday, Nov. 1
12:01 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
12:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
8:30 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
10:28 a.m., Mercury St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:47 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case
12:48 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check
1:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check, Unfounded
2:27 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
5:19 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues, Verbal Warning
6:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:07 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning
11:47 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

Tuesday, Nov. 2
2:04 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11 a.m., Woodriver Dr., Alarms, False Alarm
12:47 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
8:53 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
