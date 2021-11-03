Monday, Nov. 1

12:01 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

12:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

8:30 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

10:28 a.m., Mercury St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:47 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Harassment, Inactive Case

12:48 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check

1:21 p.m., S. Henry St., Welfare Check, Unfounded

2:27 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

5:19 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Civil Issues, Verbal Warning

6:12 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:07 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning

11:47 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

Tuesday, Nov. 2

2:04 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11 a.m., Woodriver Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

12:47 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8:53 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

