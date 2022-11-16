featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 14-15 Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 148:16 a.m., E 5th St., mischief, verbal warning9:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash11:47 a.m., E. Wells Ave., mental health1:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., fraud1:37 p.m., Sheila Dr., fraud1:56 p.m., E. Hwy 34, public service3 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, inactive case3:01 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., missing property3:49 p.m., River View Dr., accidental damage4:47 p.m., River View Dr., accidental damage4:54 p.m., E. Church St., disorderly conduct7:05 p.m., Sibert Pl., civil issuesTuesday, Nov. 153:57 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash4:54 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., civil issues12:57 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information1:36 p.m., E. Humboldt St., fraud1:57 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor2:08 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies2:21 p.m., E. Irwin St., traffic crash2:44 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms3:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning3:54 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies4:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health, detained5:09 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., protection order violation, refer to prosecutor5:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., information5:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information7:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., domestic — no assault, verbal warningUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prosecutor Violation Assault Crime Criminal Law Police Mental Health Agency Police Blotter Fraud Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
