Monday, Nov. 15

6:40 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Deer

8:05 a.m., W. 4th St., Traffic Crash

8:32 a.m., S. Ree St., Mischief

8:53 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Extra Patrol

10:45 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult

1:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

2:31 p.m., E. Cabot St., Assault, Unable to Locate

3:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:29 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

6:11 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

7:35 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

Tuesday, Nov. 16

12:31 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

3:18 a.m., E. Irwin St., Mental Health

4:22 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

8:36 a.m., Piper St., Civil Issues

10:45 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

10:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:27 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

2:24 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

3:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

5:14 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

5:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

5:59 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

9:55 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

11:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

