Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 16-17
Nov 18, 2022

Wednesday, Nov. 16
12:39 a.m., W. 5th St., intoxicated person
2:08 a.m., Kennedy Dr., trespass, refer to prosecutor
8:15 a.m., S. Robert St., public service
11:58 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., family and children
1:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., civil issues
6:20 p.m., Marina Ave., animal missing
6:39 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
8:40 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash - animal

Thursday, Nov. 17
12:15 a.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, unfounded
12:39 a.m., S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
2:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:48 a.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
7:28 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
7:47 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., suspicious vehicle
9:05 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., public service
10:51 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., welfare check
12:46 p.m., Washington Ave., traffic crash
2:24 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
2:42 p.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement
2:47 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
3:30 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., missing person
5:16 p.m., E. Church St., trespass, verbal warning
5:46 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information
6:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
7:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., trespass, detained
10:56 p.m., Hampton Dr., missing person

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
