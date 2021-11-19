Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wednesday, Nov. 17

4:17 a.m., Holiday Gas, Family and Children

7:33 a.m., E. 5th St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

8:22 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:02 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

11:18 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Missing Property

12:17 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Mental Health

1:05 p.m., Coyote St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:46 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

4:54 p.m., S. Lowell Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

4:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Bite

5:16 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:56 p.m., E. Irwin St., Domestic - No Assault

9:58 p.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

Thursday, Nov. 18

2:33 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

3:24 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:54 a.m., E. Humbolt St., Civil Issues

9:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

10:20 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:24 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Found

6:13 p.m., Northstar Ave., Public Service

6:41 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

6:47 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint - Domestic

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments