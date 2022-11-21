Friday, Nov. 18
12:09 a.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
10:16 a.m., Reen St., theft, inactive case
11:06 a.m., E. 4th St., assisting other agencies
4:05 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal found, animal impound
4:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
4:37 p.m., Riggs Dr., family and children
5:47 p.m., 2nd St., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate
6:50 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
6:55 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:01 p.m., S. Henry St., assisting other agencies
7:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
8:02 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, verbal warning
9:58 p.m., E. Church St., traffic crash, inactive case
10:15 p.m., E. Park St., harassment
11:45 p.m., E. Park St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Saturday, Nov. 19
5:55 a.m., W. 5th St., suspicious person, unable to locate
11:41 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health, detained
11:42 a.m., E. Erskine St., theft, refer to prosecutor
1:10 p.m., N. Jefferson Ave., traffic crash
1:29 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., theft, inactive case
1:30 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., vandalism, inactive case
2:11 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
2:25 p.m., S. Brule St., traffic crash
6:08 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., family and children
6:26 p.m., S. Pierre St., suspicious person, unable to locate
6:54 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
8:42 p.m., S. Brule St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
9:26 p.m., Hampton Dr., assault, refer to prosecutor
9:42 p.m., S. Pierre St., extra patrol
9:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
Sunday, Nov. 20
4:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., information, unable to locate
6:30 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash — animal
7:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., missing property, inactive case
10:59 a.m., Lakeview Ct., civil issues
12:57 a.m., N. Highland Ave., trespass
5:31 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., information
7:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash
8:13 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., missing person, unable to locate
10:41 p.m., E. 5th St., missing person
11:23 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms
11:54 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disturbing the peace
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.