Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Friday, Nov. 19

12:08 a.m., E. Kay St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:34 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:35 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:36 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

4:37 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

8:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

8:41 a.m., Hwy 14, Found Property

2:08 p.m., Mac Ln., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

3:38 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

4:39 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

5:44 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

7:56 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:20 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

11:47 p.m., Yucca Dr., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

Saturday, Nov. 20

12:22 a.m., Venus St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:47 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:48 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal

8:05 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

8:44 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

9:01 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:10 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:25 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

10:56 a.m., W. 4th. St., Missing Person

11:34 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:33 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:29 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:42 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:48 p.m., E. 5th St., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning

Sunday, Nov. 21

12:16 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

3:32 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

3:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

7:05 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:29 a.m., Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint

8:43 a.m., Marina Ave., Information

10:33 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

3:44 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

4:03 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

5:20 p.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct

6:22 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

6:46 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

6:52 p.m., E. Park St., Family and Children

8:46 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:57 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments