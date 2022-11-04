featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 2-3 Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Nov. 212:38 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., juvenile offenses, refer to prosecutor1:33 a.m., N. Highland Ave., alarms, false alarm3:26 a.m., E. Irwin St., civil issues7:02 a.m., Hampton Dr., welfare check7:50 a.m., Brookstone Loop, traffic crash, citation issued9:37 a.m., Industrial Rd., harassment, inactive case9:42 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate9:44 a.m., E. 5th St., mischief10:23 a.m., S. Grant Ave., welfare check, detained10:25 a.m., LaFramboise, Found Property12:51 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., found property1:36 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., theft, inactive case4:13 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., traffic complaint4:39 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies5:35 p.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues6:43 p.m., E. 5th St., mischief6:48 p.m., River Rd., alarms, false alarm8:57 p.m., S. Brule St., welfare check, unfounded9:43 p.m., E. Sully Ave., mental healthThursday, Nov. 312:52 a.m., E. Sully Ave., mischief, unable to locate2:55 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., suspicious vehicle7:25 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning7:30 a.m., N. Madison Ave., all other criminal offenses, unfounded8:18 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., traffic crash10:04 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., civil issues3:29 p.m., N. Highland Ave., domestic — no assault5:01 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues7:16 p.m., Buffalo St., harassment8:40 p.m., E. Church St., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate9:35 p.m., W. Park Ave., assisting other agencies11:15 p.m., E. 8th St., welfare checkUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags S. Taylor Ave. Crash Check Crime Criminal Law Police Traffic False Alarm Offense Welfare Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
