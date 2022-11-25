featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 21-22 Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 216:58 a.m., E. Park St., alarms, false alarm10:11 a.m., N. Sebree Pl., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued10:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies11:13 a.m., E. Humboldt St., welfare check12:27 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., welfare check12:33 p.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies12:47 p.m., LaFramboise, assisting other agencies, unfounded7:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistanceTuesday, Nov. 222:18 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., suspicious person7:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., public service7:20 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained10:13 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate2:03 p.m., E. Wells Ave., extra patrol2:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct10:29 p.m., Eastgate Ave., intoxicated person, detainedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parking Ticket Eastgate Ave. Enforcement Highway Police Detain Parking Disorderly Conduct N. Sebree Pl. Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
