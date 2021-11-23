Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, Nov. 22

1:41 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:35 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Public Service

7:17 a.m., E. Park St., Harassment

8:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

8:43 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Mischief, Verbal Warning

9:46 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

9:49 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

10:20 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

3:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:20 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments