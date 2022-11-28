Wednesday, Nov. 23
2:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., domestic — no assault, refer to prosecutor
6:08 a.m., Primrose Ln., animal complaint — domestic
7:51 a.m., Buchanan Ave., traffic crash
9:05 a.m., E. Park St., information
9:45 a.m., E. Marina Ave., harassment, verbal warning
10:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., domestic — no assault
12:12 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct
1:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
2:20 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies
2:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
3:01 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., domestic — no assault, verbal warning
4:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., found property
4:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., missing person
5:35 p.m., Venus Ave., family and children
7:03 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, assault, refer to prosecutor
8:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
9:01 p.m., Memory Ln., family and children
11:39 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
Thursday, Nov. 24
9:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
9:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
9:56 a.m., N. Tyler Ave., animal complaint — domestic
11:43 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., family and children
1:26 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., welfare check
1:38 p.m., N Harrison Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
1:55 p.m., Antelope St., animal complaint — domestic
5:34 p.m., E. Humboldt St., welfare check
6:44 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash — animal
8:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
8:41 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., found property
10:06 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
10:11 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
Friday, Nov. 25
12:07 a.m., S. Henry St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
1:02 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:59 a.m., E. Sully Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
10:34 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
10:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement
11:52 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., harassment
12:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., theft, refer to prosecutor
1:53 p.m., E. Park St., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
2:30 p.m., Hwy 14, found property, unable to locate
3:26 p.m., Sibert Pl., information
3:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal found, animal impound
4:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., missing property
4:18 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic
4:32 p.m., Huron Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
8:34 p.m., S. Madison Ave., animal complaint — domestic
9:03 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person
9:06 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
10:06 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
11:01 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
Saturday, Nov. 26
12:14 a.m., N. Highland Ave., family and children, unfounded
5:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
10:03 a.m., W. Broadway Ave., parking enforcement
10:12 a.m., N. Grand Ave., animal complaint — domestic
10:31 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impound
1:18 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
2:20 p.m., E. Park St., traffic complaint, verbal warning
2:25 p.m., Mercury St., found property
2:34 p.m., S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
3:04 p.m., Northstar Ave., welfare check
3:06 p.m., Hampton Dr., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
3:47 p.m., E. 5th St., intoxicated person, detained
4:22 p.m., E. 3rd St., animal complaint — domestic
4:57 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
5:03 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
5:11 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
5:56 p.m., Euclid Ave., traffic crash — injury, citation issued
6:01 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., information
6:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
11:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
Sunday, Nov. 27
12:03 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
1:29 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
8:20 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., animal found, animal impound
3:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health, detained
8:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., civil issues
9:51 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., animal found
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
