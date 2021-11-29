Purchase Access

Wednesday, Nov. 24

12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

1:49 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms

2:07 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct

4:27 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children

7:38 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

8:26 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

10:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

12:04 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Information, Unfounded

12:37 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

1:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

1:10 p.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:19 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash

3:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

3:29 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement

4:51 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information, Unable to Locate

5:13 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

5:29 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

6:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service

Thursday, Nov. 25

3:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:27 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:18 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental Health, Detained

9:02 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Property/Lost, Inactive Case

1:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To

2:38 p.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues

3:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

5:03 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues

7:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Missing Person, Unable to Locate

9:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

10:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

11:06 p.m., Hwy 34 W., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded

Friday, Nov. 26

5:08 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

9:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

1:03 p.m., N. Central Ave., Missing Property

1:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

3:29 p.m., Antelope St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:46 p.m., Laframboise, Assisting Other Agencies

5:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

8:30 p.m., E. Reen St., Welfare Check

10:39 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Saturday, Nov. 27

12:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

1:38 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check

8:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

11:54 a.m., Laframboise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

12:12 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued

2:14 p.m., Bluebell Dr., Harassment

8:24 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Refer to Prosecutor

10:44 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Mental Health

10:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Sunday, Nov. 28

6:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:35 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

11:47 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person

1:36 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

4:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:06 p.m., Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

11:24 p.m., Dakota Ave., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

