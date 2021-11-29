Wednesday, Nov. 24
12:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
1:49 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms
2:07 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct
4:27 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children
7:38 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash
8:26 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued
10:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
12:04 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Information, Unfounded
12:37 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
1:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
1:10 p.m., Airport Rd., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
2:19 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash
3:17 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
3:29 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash
3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement
4:51 p.m., S. Pierre St., Information, Unable to Locate
5:13 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash
5:29 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
6:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service
Thursday, Nov. 25
3:04 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:27 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
5:18 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental Health, Detained
9:02 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Property/Lost, Inactive Case
1:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Released To
2:38 p.m., Sheila Dr., Civil Issues
3:12 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
5:03 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues
7:04 p.m., E. 5th St., Missing Person, Unable to Locate
9:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate
10:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
11:06 p.m., Hwy 34 W., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded
Friday, Nov. 26
5:08 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
9:52 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
10:32 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
1:03 p.m., N. Central Ave., Missing Property
1:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
2:22 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
3:29 p.m., Antelope St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:46 p.m., Laframboise, Assisting Other Agencies
5:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case
8:30 p.m., E. Reen St., Welfare Check
10:39 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
Saturday, Nov. 27
12:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues
1:38 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check
8:04 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
11:54 a.m., Laframboise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
12:12 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Citation Issued
2:14 p.m., Bluebell Dr., Harassment
8:24 p.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Refer to Prosecutor
10:44 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Mental Health
10:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
Sunday, Nov. 28
6:55 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
11:35 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
11:47 a.m., S. Central Ave., Missing Person
1:36 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
4:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:06 p.m., Clarice Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
11:24 p.m., Dakota Ave., Information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.