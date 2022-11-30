featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 28-29 Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 286:06 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate1:25 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement, unfounded2:44 p.m., E. 5th St., information, unable to locate4:20 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate4:40 p.m., S. Polk Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate6:13 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property6:56 p.m., N. Highland Ave., theft, inactive case8:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues9:06 p.m., Hampton Dr., missing person — juvenile, refer to prosecutor10:14 p.m., E. Sully Ave., extra patrol11:52 p.m., E. 4th St., traffic enforcement, citation issuedThursday, Nov. 291:21 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, refer to prosecutor7:23 a.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate8:18 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., assisting other agencies6:47 p.m., E. Irwin St., information6:49 p.m., E. 5th St., information7:39 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate11:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarmsUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Disorderly Conduct Crime Highway Police Criminal Law Prosecutor E. Police Blotter Hampton Officer Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.