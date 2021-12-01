Purchase Access

Monday, Nov. 29

2:46 a.m., E. 5th St., Extra Patrol

8:09 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:39 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:55 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:25 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

12:03 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Burglary, Inactive Case

12:19 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

3:44 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Theft

10:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, Nov. 30

1:27 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:15 a.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Crash — Animal

7:21 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

7:38 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

10:23 a.m., Polaris Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

10:28 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

10:48 a.m., S. Robert St., Family and Children, Verbal Warning

10:59 a.m., Orion Ave., Family and Children, Verbal Warning

12:12 p.m., S. Ree St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

1:22 p.m., Range Rd., Found Property

2:09 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:05 p.m., S. Central Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

