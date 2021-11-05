Wednesday, Nov. 3

9:51 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

10:38 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded

11:08 a.m., W. 2nd St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:38 p.m., E. Oak St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

7:09 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:15 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Fraud

8:26 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Welfare Check

11:11 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

11:39 p.m., S. Grant St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Thursday, Nov. 4

12:23 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Mental Health

1:33 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

3:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

7:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

7:55 a.m., Sheila Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

9:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement

12:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

1:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

3:16 p.m., Nicollet Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

3:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:52 p.m., Ree St., Found Property

6:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

