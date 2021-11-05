featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 3-4 Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 39:51 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check10:38 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unfounded11:08 a.m., W. 2nd St., Vandalism, Inactive Case5:38 p.m., E. Oak St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate7:09 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate8:15 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Fraud8:26 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Welfare Check11:11 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property11:39 p.m., S. Grant St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to LocateThursday, Nov. 412:23 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Mental Health1:33 a.m., S. Monroe Ave., Information, Unable to Locate3:23 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health7:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct7:55 a.m., Sheila Dr., Alarms, False Alarm9:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Parking Enforcement12:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies1:38 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check1:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning3:16 p.m., Nicollet Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning3:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:52 p.m., Ree St., Found Property6:13 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Mental HealthUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags N. Huron Ave. Enforcement Agency Crime Highway Police Criminal Law Mental Health Police Blotter Sheila W. Sioux Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
