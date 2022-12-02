featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Nov. 301:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health9:32 a.m., Lakeview Ct., harassment11:49 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint1:42 p.m., E. Park St., information2:37 p.m., E. Park St., civil issues2:39 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct5:56 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., civil issues6:39 p.m., E. Irwin St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning8:57 p.m., Neltom Dr., assisting other agenciesThursday, Dec. 112:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct1:14 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., alarms, false alarm8:13 a.m., E. Park St., assisting other agencies8:19 a.m., S. Central Ave., parking enforcement2:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement, unable to locate3:22 p.m., Brookstone Loop, traffic complaint, unable to locate6:06 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., traffic crash9:13 p.m., E. 5th Ave., information, unable to locateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags N. Harrison Ave. Disorderly Conduct Agency Crime Police E. Park Complaint Police Blotter Enforcement Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
