featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 4-6 Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Nov. 412:08 a.m., E. 8th St., burglary, inactive case2:23 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash — animal4:15 a.m., E. Humboldt St., traffic crash9:43 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct10:23 a.m., S. Central Ave., civil issues11:28 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., alarms4:35 p.m., River Rim Dr., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate5:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies7:12 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., mental health8:13 p.m., Hwy 14, intoxicated person, detainedSaturday, Nov. 53:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., harassment4:34 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., public service12:06 p.m., E. Wells Ave., animal found12:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health2:07 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued5:01 p.m., E. Sully Ave., missing person7:52 p.m., E. Sully Ave., mischief, unable to locateSunday, Nov. 612:17 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., drug offense5 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate9:16 a.m., Hwy 14, PARS assistance1 p.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check5:04 p.m., Sibert Pl., civil issues5:54 p.m., S Roosevelt Ave., welfare check6:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hwy Parking Ticket Crime Highway Police Criminal Law E. Capitol Ave. Enforcement Agency Parking W. Pleasant Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.