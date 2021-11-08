Friday, Nov. 5

1:57 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:39 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:24 a.m., Coyote St., Fraud

11:30 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

3:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health, Refer to Prosecutor

3:57 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:09 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

5:14 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

5:14 p.m., E. Cabot St., Alcohol Violation, Verbal Warning

5:34 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

6:08 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Theft

6:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault

7:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8:14 p.m., E. 5th St., Information

8:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing

8:59 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:03 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information, Unable to Locate

10:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mental Health

Saturday, Nov. 6

12:17 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

3:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault

5:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

8:34 a.m, Berry Loop, Assisting Other Agencies

10:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

11:01 a.m., Mary Ln., Burglary, Inactive Case

12:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash

12:47 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

1:12 p.m., Sibert Pl., Found Bike

1:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

4:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

5:22 p.m., N. Fir Ave., Welfare Check

7:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Sunday Nov. 7

12:41 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:05 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct

1:05 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

1:28 a.m., Hyde Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

1:32 a.m., Kingsway Rd., Suspicious Person

1:46 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

2:42 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

7:55 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person

10:31 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

10:56 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

11:23 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

3:16 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft

3:38 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

4:31 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues

6:52 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

7:59 p.m., Buffalo St., Domestic — No Assault

10:32 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments