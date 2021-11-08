Friday, Nov. 5
1:57 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:39 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
10:24 a.m., Coyote St., Fraud
11:30 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:36 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
3:26 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health, Refer to Prosecutor
3:57 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
4:09 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
5:14 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
5:14 p.m., E. Cabot St., Alcohol Violation, Verbal Warning
5:34 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
6:08 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Theft
6:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Domestic — No Assault
7:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
8:14 p.m., E. 5th St., Information
8:20 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing
8:59 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:03 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Information, Unable to Locate
10:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mental Health
Saturday, Nov. 6
12:17 a.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct
3:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault
5:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
8:34 a.m, Berry Loop, Assisting Other Agencies
10:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
11:01 a.m., Mary Ln., Burglary, Inactive Case
12:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash
12:47 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
1:12 p.m., Sibert Pl., Found Bike
1:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
4:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
5:22 p.m., N. Fir Ave., Welfare Check
7:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
9:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Sunday Nov. 7
12:41 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct
1:05 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct
1:05 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
1:28 a.m., Hyde Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
1:32 a.m., Kingsway Rd., Suspicious Person
1:46 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
2:42 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
4:50 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash
7:55 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person
10:31 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information
10:56 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
11:23 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
3:16 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft
3:38 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
4:31 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Civil Issues
6:52 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
7:59 p.m., Buffalo St., Domestic — No Assault
10:32 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
