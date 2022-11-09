featured Pierre Police Blotter for Nov. 7-8 Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Nov. 7th12:37 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., suspicious person8:05 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., traffic complaint10:03 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., information, refer to prosecutor1:08 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, public service1:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., stolen vehicle, refer to prosecutor3:12 p.m., Broadway Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning3:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check, detained10:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained11:26 p.m., Kennedy Loop, missing personTuesday, Nov. 8th7:55 a.m., Kennedy Dr., parking enforcement, verbal warning9:06 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., harassment11:56 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies1:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information2:32 p.m., E. 8th St., mental health, refer to prosecutor5:31 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor7:22 p.m., E. Kay St., intoxicated personUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prosecutor E. Wells Ave. Crime Highway Police Detain Check Welfare Mental Health Assault Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
