Wednesday, Nov. 9
10:46 a.m., E. Seneca St., assisting other agencies
1:14 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., welfare check
1:24 p.m., Parkwood Dr., theft, unfounded
3:35 p.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check
3:56 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
4:58 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
5:26 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., mental health, unable to locate
5:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
7:15 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., public service
9:08 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., family and children
10:09 p.m., E. Kay St., intoxicated person, unable to locate
10:57 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
11:09 p.m., E. 5th St., animal missing
Thursday, Nov. 10
9:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
9:40 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., theft, refer to prosecutor
12:16 p.m., E. Wells Ave., PARS assistance
1:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., parking enforcement
2:35 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., juvenile offenses, citation issued
4:48 p.m., E. Church St., assisting other agencies
5:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues
9:13 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
10:37 p.m., N. Central Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate
Friday, Nov. 11
12:45 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person
3:18 a.m., S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
8:06 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., public service
8:58 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
9:33 a.m., Antelope St., vandalism
9:43 a.m., Antelope St., vandalism
11:10 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., alarms
11:35 a.m., Roosevelt Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
12:27 p.m., Sibert Pl., civil issues
12:46 p.m., Abbey Rd., traffic complaint, unable to locate
1:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
1:44 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
2:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
2:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
2:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., harassment
6:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic
6:49 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:43 p.m., E. Franklin St., information, unable to locate
7:45 p.m., E. Park St., missing person, unfounded
9:15 p.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
9:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:30 p.m., S. Central Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Saturday, Nov. 12
12:15 a.m., Clarice Dr., domestic — no assault, detained
9:06 a.m., N. Highland Ave., parking enforcement, citation issued
12:05 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., assisting other agencies
12:22 p.m., Sibert Pl., civil issues
3:01 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
7:04 p.m., S. Brule St., assisting other agencies
7:43 p.m., N. Huron Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal impound
8:13 p.m., E. 5th St., information
10:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
10:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
Sunday, Nov. 13
2:01 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious vehicle
7:47 a.m., N. Washington Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic
8:59 a.m., E. Green St., traffic crash, inactive case
1:20 p.m., E. Park St., found property, inactive case
3:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., family and children
3:32 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing property
5:25 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
7:30 p.m., Hampton Dr., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
