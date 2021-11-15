Tuesday, Nov. 9
1:01 a.m., E. Park St., Found Property
1:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
3:05 a.m., Clarice Dr., Extra Patrol
4:39 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
4:53 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
6:07 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Found Property
7:09 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found
7:15 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:20 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check
12:40 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Weapons Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
2:35 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:58 p.m., Gregory City Park, Assisting Other Agencies
11:15 p.m., S. Central Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor
Wednesday, Nov. 10
12:30 a.m., Ridgeway Pl., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:01 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:14 a.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:31 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct
7:41 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
9:34 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property
3:22 p.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
5:34 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Information
6:32 p.m., Bad River Rd., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
7:07 p.m., Duluth Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:20 p.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm
10:48 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Thursday, Nov. 11
12:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor
6:32 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False alarm
8:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
9:10 a.m. Sheila Dr., Suspicious Person
10:02 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing
11:03 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
11:29 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
12:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace
2:31 p.m., SD 1804, Assisting other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor
4:06 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Family and Children
9:34 p.m., Sioux Ave., Assisting other Agencies
Friday, Nov. 12
1:27 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information
7:14 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Unfounded
7:25 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Missing, Animal Released To
9:55 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:23 a.m., E. Franklin St., Parking Enforcement
10:28 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
10:34 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Parking Enforcement
10:41 a.m., E. Kay St., Information
11:30 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
12:58 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Found
1:14 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service
2:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check
3:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
4:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement
6:19 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Warrant or Summons, Unfounded
7:14 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Protection Order Violation, Unable to Locate
8:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
9:52 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
11:24 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate
11:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Saturday, Nov. 13
12:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person
2:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:48 a.m., E. 7th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:22 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health
8:56 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person
9:40 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Civil Issues
11:34 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
1:02 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
3:03 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health
6 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health
6:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues
7:03 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
8:15 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:40 p.m., W. 1st Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
Sunday, Nov. 14
1:01 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
4:12 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Civil Issues
8:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
9:50 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
10:14 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal
12:43 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
2:15 p.m., Circle Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded
6:47 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
