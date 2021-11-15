Purchase Access

Tuesday, Nov. 9

1:01 a.m., E. Park St., Found Property

1:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

3:05 a.m., Clarice Dr., Extra Patrol

4:39 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

4:53 a.m., SD Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

6:07 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Found Property

7:09 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found

7:15 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:20 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

12:40 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Weapons Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

2:35 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:58 p.m., Gregory City Park, Assisting Other Agencies

11:15 p.m., S. Central Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Refer to Prosecutor

Wednesday, Nov. 10

12:30 a.m., Ridgeway Pl., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:01 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:14 a.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:31 a.m., E. Irwin St., Disorderly Conduct

7:41 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:30 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:34 a.m., S. Highland Ave., Found Property

3:22 p.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

5:34 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Information

6:32 p.m., Bad River Rd., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

7:07 p.m., Duluth Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:20 p.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

10:48 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Thursday, Nov. 11

12:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

6:32 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False alarm

8:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

9:10 a.m. Sheila Dr., Suspicious Person

10:02 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Animal Missing

11:03 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

11:29 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

12:07 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace

2:31 p.m., SD 1804, Assisting other Agencies, Refer to Prosecutor

4:06 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Family and Children

9:34 p.m., Sioux Ave., Assisting other Agencies

Friday, Nov. 12

1:27 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

7:14 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Unfounded

7:25 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Animal Missing, Animal Released To

9:55 a.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:23 a.m., E. Franklin St., Parking Enforcement

10:28 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

10:34 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Parking Enforcement

10:41 a.m., E. Kay St., Information

11:30 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

12:58 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Animal Found

1:14 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Service

2:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

3:08 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

4:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

6:19 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Warrant or Summons, Unfounded

7:14 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Protection Order Violation, Unable to Locate

8:21 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

9:52 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:24 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate

11:31 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, Nov. 13

12:41 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

2:30 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:48 a.m., E. 7th Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:22 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health

8:56 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person

9:40 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Civil Issues

11:34 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:02 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

3:03 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health

6 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mental Health

6:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

7:03 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:15 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:40 p.m., W. 1st Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Nov. 14

1:01 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

4:12 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Civil Issues

8:57 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

9:50 a.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:14 a.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal

12:43 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

2:15 p.m., Circle Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

6:47 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

