Friday, Oct. 1

1:43 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unfounded

3:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

10:37 a.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

11:05 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

11:07 a.m., E. US Hwy, 14 Welfare Check

12:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:57 p.m., James St., Civil Issues

2:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

6:27 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Service

8:05 p.m., Island Dr., Alarms

8:15 p.m., Hwy 14 EB, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:57 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:36 a.m., Table St., Information

3:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

3:26 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:37 a.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies

8:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:41 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

11:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person

12:03 p.m., S. Robert St., Warrant or Summons, Detained

12:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:45 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

3:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

4:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

5:10 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Animal Found

5:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

6:23 p.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies

8:51 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:40 a.m., Sheila Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

8:24 a.m., Bristol Pl., Animal Complaint — Domestic

9:10 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

10:58 a.m., E. 7th St., Information

11:45 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

12:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

1:31 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

5:41 p.m., E. 7th St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:36 p.m., N. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:13 p.m., E. Kay St., Welfare Check

7:28 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

9:02 p.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

