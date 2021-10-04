Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 1-3 Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Oct. 11:43 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief, Unfounded3:48 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning10:37 a.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies11:05 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information11:07 a.m., E. US Hwy, 14 Welfare Check12:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case12:57 p.m., James St., Civil Issues2:55 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health3:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained6:27 p.m., S. Ree St., Public Service8:05 p.m., Island Dr., Alarms8:15 p.m., Hwy 14 EB, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate11:57 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Assisting Other AgenciesSaturday, Oct. 212:36 a.m., Table St., Information3:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate3:26 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Vandalism, Inactive Case8:37 a.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies8:50 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:41 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning11:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person12:03 p.m., S. Robert St., Warrant or Summons, Detained12:15 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash1:45 p.m., E. Wynoka St., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning3:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound4:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate5:10 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Animal Found5:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case6:23 p.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies8:51 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies10:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to LocateSunday, Oct. 31:40 a.m., Sheila Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning8:24 a.m., Bristol Pl., Animal Complaint — Domestic9:10 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning10:58 a.m., E. 7th St., Information11:45 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information12:19 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues1:31 a.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm5:41 p.m., E. 7th St., Assisting Other Agencies6:02 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct6:36 p.m., N. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained7:13 p.m., E. Kay St., Welfare Check7:28 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To9:02 p.m., Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate9:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
