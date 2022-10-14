featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 12-13 Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, Oct. 121:04 a.m., N. Huron Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued1:05 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., information5:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm10:59 a.m., N. Grand Ave., animal missing, animal released to12:03 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., welfare check3:40 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing property6:16 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., all other criminal offenses10:31 p.m., S. Madison Ave., information10:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate11:25 p.m., Fir St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locateThursday, Oct. 139:19 a.m., N. Buchanan Ave., assisting other agencies10:37 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate2:52 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash5:17 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash5:38 p.m., Airport Rd., assisting other agencies6:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., alarms, false alarmUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Parking Ticket Highway Transports Criminal Law Crime Enforcement False Alarm N. Huron Ave. Complaint N. Grand Ave. Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit The readers have decided who the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre is! Results coming September 29th!
