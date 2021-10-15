Wednesday, Oct. 13

1:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:32 a.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol

7:21 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:39 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

11:19 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

11:26 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

3:03 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:05 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Public Service

7:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Thursday, Oct. 14

9:34 a.m., W. 2nd St., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

10:43 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service

11 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded

12:09 p.m., E. Park St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning

2:49 p.m., N. Fir St., Mental Health

3:35 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

4:29 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

11:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

