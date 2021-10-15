featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 13-14 Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 131:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm5:32 a.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol7:21 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm10:39 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check11:19 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property11:26 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies11:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person3:03 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate5:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained6:05 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Public Service7:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate10:23 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal WarningThursday, Oct. 149:34 a.m., W. 2nd St., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded10:43 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service11 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Parking Enforcement, Unfounded12:09 p.m., E. Park St., Juvenile Offenses, Verbal Warning2:49 p.m., N. Fir St., Mental Health3:35 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case4:29 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning11:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil IssuesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Highway Crime Police Criminal Law False Alarm Police Blotter Warning W. Dakota Harrison Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
