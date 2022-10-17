Friday, Oct. 14
12:45 a.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
12:58 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor
11:18 a.m., S. Henry St., assisting other agencies
11:40 a.m., S. Henry St., assisting other agencies
11:48 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:22 p.m., Lakeview Ct., welfare check
3:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, unfounded
3:35 p.m., Brookstone Loop, family and children
5:04 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal missing
5:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
5:57 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
7:47 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:50 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
8:17 p.m., S. Ree St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:42 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agencies
9:07 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:52 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
9:59 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., information
Saturday, Oct. 15
9:40 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
10:35 a.m., E. Robinson Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
12:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
2:07 p.m., Lowell Ave., animal found
3:09 p.m., Bulow Dr., animal found
3:43 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., suspicious person, unable to locate
4:14 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
4:28 p.m., S. Washington Ave., animal found, animal impound
4:59 p.m., Hwy 83, assisting other agencies
5:24 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., suspicious item
11:20 p.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, unable to locate
Sunday, Oct. 16
2:30 a.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, unfounded
3:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
4:11 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person
4:29 a.m., Northstar Ave., assisting other agencies
4:37 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
8:24 a.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, unable to locate
10:49 a.m., E. 4th St., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
2:17 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
2:53 p.m., Blunt Junction, traffic crash
4:24 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., family and children
4:56 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal found, animal impound
5:25 p.m., Clarice Dr., intoxicated person, detained
7:22 p.m., Northstar Ave., animal complaint — domestic, animal released to
8:56 p.m., E. Green St., harassment, unable to locate
10:13 p.m., S. Henry St., suspicious person, unable to locate
11:15 p.m., S. Central Ave., domestic — no assault
11:26 p.m., S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
