Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 15-17 Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 9 hrs ago City of Pierre Friday, Oct. 157:23 a.m., E. Park St., Information8:52 a.m., 4th St., Animal Found, Animal Impound10:25 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service1:10 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property1:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained2:37 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case3:19 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning4:24 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Theft, Inactive Case4:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm5:25 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Found Property5:36 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person6:23 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Found Property8:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint9:12 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning9:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor10:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal WarningSaturday, Oct. 1610:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property10:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property12:58 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate3:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case4:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property7:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assault, Refer to ProsecutorSunday, Oct. 178:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm1:44 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct3:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm3:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check4:03 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Civil Issues4:15 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate5:21 p.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol6:56 p.m., Mars St., Trespass, Verbal Warning8:57 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning10:21 p.m., Eagle Butte, Pars AssistanceUnless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.
