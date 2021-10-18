Friday, Oct. 15

7:23 a.m., E. Park St., Information

8:52 a.m., 4th St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:25 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

1:10 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Found Property

1:36 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:37 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

3:19 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

4:24 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

4:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:25 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Found Property

5:36 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Missing Person

6:23 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Found Property

8:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:12 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:13 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

Saturday, Oct. 16

10:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

10:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

12:58 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

3:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

7:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, Oct. 17

8:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

1:44 p.m., E. Park St., Disorderly Conduct

3:37 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:48 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

4:03 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Civil Issues

4:15 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

5:21 p.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol

6:56 p.m., Mars St., Trespass, Verbal Warning

8:57 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Written Warning

10:21 p.m., Eagle Butte, Pars Assistance

Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments