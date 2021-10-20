featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 18-19 Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Oct. 188:06 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health11:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health3:22 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case5:01 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Alarms, False Alarm10:13 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Refer to Prosecutor11:50 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to LocateTuesday, Oct. 191:02 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health1:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms3:51 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Information6:08 a.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies7:09 a.m., E. Humbolt St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate8:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm9:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies9:47 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Parking Enforcement1:16 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate3:27 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate4:16 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate6:34 p.m., N. Central Ave., Public ServiceUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. Sioux Ave. Medicine Highway Ethnology N. Garfield E. Complaint Agency Mental Health False Alarm Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
