Wednesday, Oct. 20

7:31 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health

11:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:02 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

4:49 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:19 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

Thursday, Oct. 21

3:25 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:28 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

6:39 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded

7:45 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

11:58 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

2:10 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

2:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

2:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

4:29 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

4:38 p.m., S. Henry St., Civil Issues

5:42 p.m., Sibert Pl., Vandalism, Inactive Case

8:22 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

9:12 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

11:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments