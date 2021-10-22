featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 20-21 Oct 22, 2021 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 207:31 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Mental Health11:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Parking Enforcement1:02 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm4:49 p.m., N. Johnson Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound7:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Theft, Inactive Case8:19 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to LocateThursday, Oct. 213:25 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies4:28 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm4:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm6:39 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded7:45 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash11:58 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash2:10 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued2:21 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues2:27 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues4:29 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service4:38 p.m., S. Henry St., Civil Issues5:42 p.m., Sibert Pl., Vandalism, Inactive Case8:22 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm9:12 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm11:48 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags False Alarm Animal N. Johnson Highway Transports Crash Traffic E. Broadway Euclid Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.