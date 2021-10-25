Friday, Oct. 22

7:38 a.m., S. Central Ave., Mental Health

3:02 p.m., Mars St., Alarms, False Alarm

3:54 p.m., US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:13 p.m., E. Erskine St., Extra Patrol

10:32 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

11:12 p.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Saturday, Oct. 23

2:34 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:01 a.m., Island Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

9:54 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:09 p.m., Sunset Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

5:08 p.m., E. 5th St., Mischief

10:10 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:19 p.m., Cambridge Dr., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

Sunday, Oct. 24

2:38 a.m., Hampton Dr., Domestic — No Assault

12:21 p.m., Currant Dr., Public Services

1:53 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

2:05 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic — No Assault

7:12 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

7:44 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal

8:55 p.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No Assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

