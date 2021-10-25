featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 22-24 Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Oct. 227:38 a.m., S. Central Ave., Mental Health3:02 p.m., Mars St., Alarms, False Alarm3:54 p.m., US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate9:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate10:13 p.m., E. Erskine St., Extra Patrol10:32 p.m., Edgewater Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning11:12 p.m., E. 5th St., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal WarningSaturday, Oct. 232:34 a.m., Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies2:47 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm7:01 a.m., Island Dr., Alarms, False Alarm9:54 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic12:09 p.m., Sunset Dr., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate5:08 p.m., E. 5th St., Mischief10:10 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate10:19 p.m., Cambridge Dr., Suspicious Person, UnfoundedSunday, Oct. 242:38 a.m., Hampton Dr., Domestic — No Assault12:21 p.m., Currant Dr., Public Services1:53 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate2:05 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic — No Assault7:12 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Suspicious Vehicle7:44 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Crash — Animal8:55 p.m., E. Park St., Domestic — No AssaultUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dr. Complaint Traffic Highway Transports Medicine Police E. False Alarm Warning Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.