Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 25-26
Oct 27, 2021

Monday, Oct. 25
12:11 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disturbing the Peace
7:12 a.m., E. 5th St., Information
8:19 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Crash — Animal
8:47 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
10:01 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check
11:14 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children, Citation Issued
11:21 a.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check
11:45 a.m., N. Lincoln Ave., Traffic Complaint
11:54 a.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate
3:51 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mental Health
3:55 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
5:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued
5:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
6:11 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct
6:43 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash
7:11 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
8:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint

Tuesday, Oct. 26
11:41 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued
2:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health
3:32 p.m., S. Huron Ave., Fraud
4:35 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
5:08 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Written Warning
8:03 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
10:31 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm
11:05 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
