Monday, Oct. 25

12:11 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disturbing the Peace

7:12 a.m., E. 5th St., Information

8:19 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Crash — Animal

8:47 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

10:01 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

11:14 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Family and Children, Citation Issued

11:21 a.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

11:45 a.m., N. Lincoln Ave., Traffic Complaint

11:54 a.m., E. Irwin St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate

3:51 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mental Health

3:55 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash — Injury, Citation Issued

5:29 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

6:11 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:43 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash

7:11 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

8:18 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint

Tuesday, Oct. 26

11:41 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

2:56 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Mental Health

3:32 p.m., S. Huron Ave., Fraud

4:35 p.m., S. Yankton Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

5:08 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Written Warning

8:03 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

10:31 p.m., Airport Rd., Alarms, False Alarm

11:05 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Suspicious Person, Unfounded

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

