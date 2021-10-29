Wednesday, Oct. 27

7:52 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

10 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

12:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

1:46 p.m., E. Park St., Information

2:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

3:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

3:54 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Found Property

4:52 p.m., S. Pierre St., Trespass, Verbal Warning

5:34 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information

5:43 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Harassment

5:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

7:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:07 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

7:53 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:34 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

9:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS Assistance

Thursday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m., W. 4th St., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

11:08 a.m., Venus St., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor

1:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

2:52 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

3:25 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Civil Issues

5:12 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

5:43 p.m., S. Robert St., Information

9:34 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:12 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments