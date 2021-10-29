featured Pierre Police Blotter for Oct. 27-28 Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Oct. 277:52 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm10 a.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic11 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case12:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check1:46 p.m., E. Park St., Information2:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint3:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property3:54 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Found Property4:52 p.m., S. Pierre St., Trespass, Verbal Warning5:34 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information5:43 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Harassment5:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues7:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate7:07 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check7:53 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Alarms, False Alarm8:34 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate9:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS AssistanceThursday, Oct. 2810:30 a.m., W. 4th St., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued11:08 a.m., Venus St., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor1:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health2:52 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning3:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash3:25 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Civil Issues5:12 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound5:43 p.m., S. Robert St., Information9:34 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate11:12 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other AgenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Highway Crime False Alarm Citation Assistance Complaint N. Garfield Officer Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
